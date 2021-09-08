Smarten up your door with Eufy's Keyless Entry Lock for $95

If you’ve dreamed of opening the door with your phone instead of a key, today’s deal is for you. Amazon is selling the Eufy Security Keyless Entry Door Lock for $95. That’s the all-time low, $25 off the usual price, and a full $50 less than this cost a year ago. To get the full deal, you have to clip the coupon underneath the price on the product page, and then use the code BTKPLOCK9 at checkout.

The Keyless Entry Door Lock supports three ways to enter your home: Bluetooth via a paired phone app, key, or keypad. This is a full lock that includes the faceplate, interior assembly, strike plate, and the deadbolt itself. It only works in doors that have a separate deadbolt space already. If it’s a combination handle and deadbolt, then Eufy’s Keyless Entry Lock won’t work.

The door lock has IPX3 weatherproofing, which means it can resist splashing or spraying water. It also uses a built-in chip with AES-128 to store your information for opening the door.

The lock takes four AA batteries, but there’s no word on the battery life. If your lock ever runs out of power, a portable battery with a micro-USB cable will power it back up.

Overall, getting a smart door lock for under $100 is a very good deal indeed, even if this model lacks some of the extra luxuries you’ll find on models that cost much, much more.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Keyless Entry Door Lock for $95 on Amazon.]