Give your lights some smarts with this $12 Kasa switch

If you want to turn off your lights without flicking a switch, you can do it for an excellent price right now. Amazon is selling the single pole TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for $12. To get that price, clip the 10 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page. This smart switch sat around $20 (or more) not too long ago.

TP-Link’s Kasa products come packing Wi-Fi so you can connect directly to your home network via TP-Link’s Kasa smartphone app, rather than needing to invest in a pricey smart home hub. Once that’s done, you can activate your lights remotely, set schedules, and even access them with voice control via Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

This is a single pole switch and requires a neutral wire for installations. A ground wire is also recommended.

Smart switches are a fantastic way to automate your lights (or a switch connected to an outlet) without worrying about replacing smart light bulbs. The fact that you can do it for barely over $10 with today’s deal is just outstanding.

[Today’s deal: Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for $12 at Amazon.]