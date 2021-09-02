Deal

Give your lights some smarts with this $12 Kasa switch

Amazon is selling the Kasa Smart Switch HS200 for $12.

TP-Link

If you want to turn off your lights without flicking a switch, you can do it for an excellent price right now. Amazon is selling the single pole TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for $12. To get that price, clip the 10 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page. This smart switch sat around $20 (or more) not too long ago.

TP-Link’s Kasa products come packing Wi-Fi so you can connect directly to your home network via TP-Link’s Kasa smartphone app, rather than needing to invest in a pricey smart home hub. Once that’s done, you can activate your lights remotely, set schedules, and even access them with voice control via Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

This is a single pole switch and requires a neutral wire for installations. A ground wire is also recommended.

Smart switches are a fantastic way to automate your lights (or a switch connected to an outlet) without worrying about replacing smart light bulbs. The fact that you can do it for barely over $10 with today’s deal is just outstanding.

[Today’s deal: Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 for $12 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
