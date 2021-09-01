Samsung is finally offering its top-of-the-line 4K TV in sizes less than gargantuan

Samsung is kicking off the CEDIA (Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association) tradeshow by announcing that it plans to offer its display technologies in a wider array of form factors.

For TechHive readers, the most meaningful news is that the company’s outstanding Q90A-series smart TV will now be available as 43- and 50-inch models in addition to the existing 55- through 85-inch models. One of our long-standing complaints is related to the dearth of top TV tech in smaller sizes. In a nod to folks with the opposite view, those looking to fill wall space will be treated to a newly enormous 98-inch Q90A.

Samsung Samsung’s The Frame TV is aimed at art lovers, offering a curated museum experience in its “art” mode.

Samsung’s Lifestyle TVs will expand with an 85-inch version of The Frame, which was already available in 32- through 75-inch configurations. The Frame’s picture quality is more in line with Samsung’s lower-tier Q60 and Q70 than the state-of-the-art Q90A line.

Samsung Samsung’s “The Wall” modular microLED TV.

The company also touted improvements to its modular micro-LED TV, dubbed The Wall. The 2021 model is said to deliver the the industry’s first 8K resolution at 120Hz. No pricing was announced for any of the TVs Samsung announced at CEDIA.