Get in shape with the Eufy Smart Scale C1 for just $21

Checking your weight regularly is helpful when you’re trying to keep off the pounds. It’s also a good way to dose yourself with reality in the hopes you’ll get off the Twinkies. Today, you can get a scale that not only delivers your weight, but data such as BMI, muscle mass, and bone mass, all for the cost of a few boxes of those yellow cakes.

Amazon is selling the Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $21. To get the full discount you have to click the $7 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. The scale dips down this low now and then, but it usually sells for full price at $30.

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone and use the data with Eufy’s own smartphone app. You can also integrate the C1’s reported data with other health platforms, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

The C1 tracks 12 body measurements such as weight, body fat percentage, BMI, water, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone mass, and muscle mass. Now, in the end this is just a scale, so a lot of these measurements are extrapolation based on data you provide. Nevertheless, if used correctly it can give you some insights into your health.

If you’ve never used a smart scale before now’s your chance to try one out for very little money.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Smart Scale C1 for $21 at Amazon.]