Get a robovac for $114 in Amazon's today-only blowout sale

Winter is coming and with it the desire to curl up with a hot cup of tea. In times like that who wants to bother getting off the couch to vacuum? Well, with today's deals you could stay on that couch and have a robot vacuum the floor for you, all without breaking the bank. Amazon is throwing a big one-day sale on Coredy's affordable robot vacuumsRemove non-product link including several all-time lows.

We haven't reviewed any Coredy vacuums ourselves, but many of them have high ratings on Amazon from thousands of user reviews. Here are the top three we suggest taking a look at today.

First up is the Coredy R300 for $114, down from $159. It features 1,400Pa suction, and you can pick-up an optional water tank for mopping functionality. The company says you can expect a 110-minute runtime with this robovac. There isn't much in the way of features, but if you need a straightforward semi-autonomous vacuum this could be a very good choice.

Next up the Coredy R580 is $140, down from $280 and the all-time low. To get the full discount you need to clip the coupon underneath the price on the product page for an additional $50 off—otherwise it's $190. This robovac features Wi-Fi, 2000Pa suction, virtual boundaries, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It can also mop your floors if you pick up the optional water tank. That's a steal for $140.

Finally, there's the Coredy L900 for $300, down from $520 and the all-time low. This is the most expensive robovac in the sale, featuring smart laser navigation and mapping, 2,700Pa suction, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and a mopping option like the others.

If you need a robovac, this sale has a lot of options for a variety of price ranges, including much more affordable budgets than usual. But be sure to pick one up today if you're interested, as these deals disappear at midnight.

[Today's deal: One-day sale on Coredy Robot Vacuums on Amazon.Remove non-product link]