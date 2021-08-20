Deal

Roku's top-notch Express 4K+ is back to its all-time low price

At its standard $40 sticker price, the Roku Express 4K+ makes for a great streamer. At $29, it's a steal.

One of our favorite media streamers of 2021 is back to its all-time low. Amazon is selling the Roku Express 4K+ for $29, down from the usual $40. That’s an excellent price for this standout streamer, but we don’t expect it to last past the weekend.

When we reviewed the Roku Express 4K+, we gave it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. It’s also our runner-up as the “best budget-priced 4K HDR streaming device” in our round-up of the best media streaming devices of 2021.

“The Roku Express 4K+ is Roku’s most compelling new device in years,” our reviewer said. We praised this model for its solid performance, capable remote, and extra features such as private listening, closed-caption replay, and AirPlay 2 support.

Given the Express 4K+’s low price, you will have to settle for some compromises, namely its lack of Dolby Vision HDR; for that, you’ll have to step up to the pricier Roku Ultra. Still, you do get HDR10 support, not to mention Dolby Atmos for immersive object-based audio. 

The Roku Express 4K+ is a great streamer for its standard $40 sticker price, but at $29, it’s a steal. Go get it.

[Today’s deal: Roku Express 4K+ for $29 at Amazon.]

