Snag Tribit's 16-watt waterproof Bluetooth speaker for just $22.19

Check out a sweet portable speaker deal that lets you pump up the volume without deflating your bank account. Amazon is selling the Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker for $22.19Remove non-product link, down from $37. To get that deal, you'll need to click the 20-percent-off coupon beneath the price on the product page.

The XSound Go sits in the same category as JBL's Flip Bluetooth speaker line: portable speakers with reasonable sound. We haven't reviewed the XSound Go, but we did look at another Tribit product, the StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker, giving it four out of five stars. We were impressed by the sound of that mini speaker, which may bode well for this larger model. The XSound Go also has four-and-a-half stars out of five from more than 21,000 reviews on Amazon.

The XSound Go features dual 8-watt drivers and a passive bass radiator. Tribit says this speaker can keep playing for a full 24 hours on a single charge, and it can also maintain its Bluetooth 5.0 connection from up to 100 feet away. A built-in microphone lets the XSound Go double as a speakerphone, while a multi-function button allows for access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Want to take the XSound Go to the pool? No problem; Tribit says the speaker meets IPX7 specifications, meaning it can be submerged in up to a meter (3.28 feet) of water for about 30 minutes.

[Today's deal: Tribit XSound Go for $22.19 at Amazon.Remove non-product link]