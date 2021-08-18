Nanoleaf finally set to roll out Thread update for Shapes and Elements lights panels

Nanoleaf’s Shapes and Elements, two of the manufacturer’s latest lines of smart light panels, are finally poised to become Thread border routers.

A company spokesperson told TechHive that it will roll out an update Thursday that enables Thread border router functionality for Nanoleaf’s Shapes and Elements panels.

“There was a bit of delay for the Thread Border Router update,” the Nanoleaf spokesperson said on Wednesday. “However, it will be live for iOS tomorrow morning.”

We’re still waiting for word on when the update will be available for Android users.

The Thread update was originally slated for shortly after the Elements panels were unveiled in June, but the update was delayed, first to July and then to August.

Both the Elements and Shapes light panels come with Thread radios in their snap-on controllers. Until now, those Thread radios have been dormant.

Ben Patterson/IDG The controllers (pictured here) for Nanoleaf’s Elements and Shapes light panels will soon act as Thread border routers.

Once the expected firmware update arrives on Thursday, the Thread radios in those Nanoleaf light panel controllers will become Thread border routers, which can connect other Thread-enabled devices to the internet.

Previously, only two consumer-oriented products worked as Thread border routers: the second-gen Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini. Google’s Nest Hub Max, the second-gen Nest Hub, and the Google Wifi mesh router will eventually be Thread border routers too, but their Thread radios remain dormant for now.

An IP-based standard that’s known for its stability and emphasis on security, Thread is a low-power, low-latency IoT protocol backed by Apple, Google, Samsung, Qualcomm, and other tech titans. Thread is also a pillar of Matter, an exciting (but recently delayed) new smart home standard that promises to unite the Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit ecosystems.

After a slow start, more and more smart products are beginning to support Thread. Among current Thread-enabled products are lights from Nanoleaf’s own Essentials line, including a light strip and an A19 bulb. Both the Essentials bulb and the light strip act as Thread routers, allowing them to connect other Thread-enabled devices together. However, only Thread border routers can connect Thread devices to the internet.

Eve Systems has also been switching on Thread support for some of its smart devices, including Eve Energy, a smart plug that doubles as a Thread border router.

While the Nanoleaf Shapes and Elements light panels—or rather, their controllers—will act as Thread border routers, the lights themselves will continue to run on Wi-Fi, not Thread.