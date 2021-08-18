The ever-popular Nvidia Shield TV is nearly back to its all-time low price

Anyone who wants to bump up their cord-cutting with a capable 4K streamer needs to hit up Amazon today. The online retailer is selling the 2019 Nvidia Shield TV for $130Remove non-product link. That’s within a buck of its all-time low, and given that this popular streamer is rarely on sale, you'd better strike while the iron's hot.

We reviewed this version of the Shield when it first arrived in the fall of 2019, giving it four out of five stars. The Shield offers “super-fast performance, impressive 4K upscaling, solid HDR, object-based soundtrack support, and a remote that raises the bar for other streaming players,” we said.

Our biggest gripe with the Nvidia Shield TV is that it’s not as simple to use as some other streamers. That’s why it’s a better choice for enthusiasts who want plenty of options and are willing to put up with the Shield’s software shortcomings.

Bundled with a "comfy" remote, this version of the Shield TV has a simple cylindrical design, as opposed to the set-top box of what is now called the “Pro” version. The cylinder has power and ethernet on one end, and a microSD and HDMI port on the other. It’s packing the same Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor as the Pro, and it supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, while onboard Android TV handles all your 4K HDR streaming needs. The remote, meanwhile, supports voice control, Bluetooth, and IR.

Overall, the 2019 Nvidia Shield TV is one of the most feature-packed streamers around, and it's a steal at this price.

[Today’s deal: Nvidia Shield TV (2019) for $130 at Amazon.Remove non-product link]