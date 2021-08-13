Automate your chores with the best deals yet on Roborock robovacs

The summer is still in full swing and it’s hot. Instead of working up a sweat while vacuuming the house, kick back with a lemonade and let a robot do the hard work. Today only, there’s a one-day sale at Amazon featuring Roborock robovacs at their all-time low prices. There are only three options, but they’re all excellent choices. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening. Here’s what’s available.

First up is the Roborock S5 Max for $380, down from $550. This isn’t the cheapest robovac in the sale, but it’s one we really liked. We gave the Roborock S5 Max 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Roborock S5 Max is an excellent robot vacuum/mop hybrid that will give your home’s floors a comprehensive cleaning,” we said. This vacuum has everything you need including 2,000Pa suction, no-mop zones, four-level mapping, 180 minute maximum cleaning time, and Lidar navigation.

Next is the Roborock S4 Max for $310 instead of $430. We also reviewed this model, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. “The S4 Max offers superior cleaning and advanced features at an affordable price,” we said, and that’s especially true today. This robovac doesn’t have a mopping function, but it features mapping up to four levels, 2,000Pa suction, Wi-Fi, Lidar navigation, and a 180 minute runtime.

Finally, we’ve got the Roborock S6 MaxV for $525, down from $700. This model features the company’s ReactiveAI obstacle recognition via twin cameras, 2,500Pa suction, four level mapping, and a mopping feature. This is another model we reviewed and recommended, awarding it 4 out of 5 stars. “The Roborock S6 MaxV is a powerful, highly customizable robot vacuum. It’s obstacle avoidance feature is fairly unique and a great addition to an already exceptional household helper,” we said.

If you’re looking for a premium robot vacuum for quite a bit less, today—and only today—is the day to buy.

[Today’s deal: One-day Roborock vacuum sale on Amazon.]