Mesh up your Wi-Fi in TP-Link's 24-hour home network sale

Amazon has a one-day sale on TP-Link networking items including mesh systems, routers, extenders, LED light strips, and more.

If you need to speed up your network with a new router, extender, or mesh system, this is the day to do it. Today—and only today—Amazon is blowing out TP-Link networking products with several pieces of kit going for all-time low prices. Here are three deals we especially like from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Thursday evening, Pacific time.

First up, is the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 three-pack for $200, the all-time low and down from the usual $225 to $250. This mesh system can cover up to 5,800 square feet, blanketing that space in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This mesh system comes with built-in security for preventing intrusions and detecting malware, along with parental controls, and it works with voice assistants including Alexa and Google Assistant.

If a whole new setup is overkill for you, consider the TP-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi extender for $60, down from the usual $65 to $90, and another all-time low. This extender rocks three antennas to cover up to 2,800 square feet and support up to 35 devices. There’s also a built-in Gigabit ethernet port.

Our last pick isn’t really about networking, but it is a part of this sale. If you want your gaming room to look like the inside of your PC case, consider the 6.6-foot Kasa Smart LED light strip for $41, down from $60 and the all-time low. This light strip features a maximum brightness of 1,400 lumens, a variety of colors and lighting effects, and support for Alexa and Google Home. Like other Kasa smart gear it doesn’t require a hub, and it’s also extendable up to 33 feet with the applicable extension units.

There are a ton of other items in today’s sale including basic routers, ethernet switches, and more. Hit the link below to see it all, and don’t forget, these deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: One-day TP-Link networking gear sale on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
