Mesh up your Wi-Fi in TP-Link's 24-hour home network sale

If you need to speed up your network with a new router, extender, or mesh system, this is the day to do it. Today—and only today—Amazon is blowing out TP-Link networking productsRemove non-product link with several pieces of kit going for all-time low prices. Here are three deals we especially like from the sale, which ends just before midnight on Thursday evening, Pacific time.

First up, is the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 three-pack for $200, the all-time low and down from the usual $225 to $250. This mesh system can cover up to 5,800 square feet, blanketing that space in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This mesh system comes with built-in security for preventing intrusions and detecting malware, along with parental controls, and it works with voice assistants including Alexa and Google Assistant.

If a whole new setup is overkill for you, consider the TP-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi extender for $60, down from the usual $65 to $90, and another all-time low. This extender rocks three antennas to cover up to 2,800 square feet and support up to 35 devices. There’s also a built-in Gigabit ethernet port.

Our last pick isn’t really about networking, but it is a part of this sale. If you want your gaming room to look like the inside of your PC case, consider the 6.6-foot Kasa Smart LED light strip for $41, down from $60 and the all-time low. This light strip features a maximum brightness of 1,400 lumens, a variety of colors and lighting effects, and support for Alexa and Google Home. Like other Kasa smart gear it doesn’t require a hub, and it’s also extendable up to 33 feet with the applicable extension units.

There are a ton of other items in today’s sale including basic routers, ethernet switches, and more. Hit the link below to see it all, and don’t forget, these deals disappear at midnight.

