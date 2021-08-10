Abode Cam 2 review: This pocket-sized security camera is built for the Abodeverse

The latest security camera to hit the market comes from Abode, best known for its sleek security system. The new Abode Cam 2 can work (sort of) as a standalone device, but Abode users will far more get more bang for their buck by tying it into the broader Abode ecosystem.

The camera is tiny, a cube just two inches on each side. The base features a telescoping and swiveling arm that allows you to position the camera in just about any direction. The overall size and appearance make it look distinctly similar to the Wyze Cam v3—and both are rated IP65 for either indoor or outdoor use—although Abode’s is arguably a touch more stylish. There’s no battery included, so you’ll need to arrange to keep the Abode Cam 2 plugged in at all times. A microUSB connection does the job here; a cable and A/C adapter are both included in the kit.

Christopher Null / IDG A thumbnail view gives you quick access to clips where motion was detected.

At $35 a pop, the specs are in keeping with the expectations of a camera at this price level. The lens has a 121-degree field of view, and it offers 1080p resolution and a Starlight night-vision sensor for low-light conditions. (The camera automatically shifts into infrared mode when things get very dark.) Connectivity is via Wi-Fi (2.4GHz only), and the camera supports two-way audio. If you have a video-compatible Alexa or Google Home device, the Abode Cam 2 will work with either.

I tested the Abode Cam 2 with Abode’s Iota smart home system and it set up quickly, connecting to my Wi-Fi network and Abode’s app in a matter of minutes. After a quick firmware update, I found managing the camera in the app to be rather straightforward, offering a reasonably clear but unremarkable live video stream along with a modest collection of features that include the ability to record a video clip, snap a still image, or scroll back in time to review previous recordings. (Note: Cloud-based recordings are only available with a subscription; details below.)

One of the camera’s main selling points is that it doesn’t just record clips when motion is detected, it offers 24/7 video recording for 10 straight days. (This can be toggled on and off as desired.) All clips are stored to the cloud; there’s no onboard storage option. Whether or not you have the 24/7 option enabled, Abode populates a timeline with any clips captured where motion was detected, making it easier to find clips of particular interest. As an option, users can activate an option that overlays a blue box around any “areas of interest” in recorded clips.

Unfortunately, I found Abode’s motion-sensing to be fairly low in sensitivity, to the point where it missed out on some obvious activity in front of the lens. (There’s no way to adjust sensitivity in the app.) Low-light and no-light clips look fine, but as usual the black-and-white infrared clips were much clearer than the “full color” ones. Again, there’s no way to force the camera into IR mode; it’s all automatic.

As noted above, you’ll need a paid subscription to do anything except view clips in real time, and service pricing is a little complicated. First, you’ll need one of Abode’s monitoring plans, either the Standard ($6/month) or Pro ($20/month) plans, both of which are built around its security system.

Abode The pint-sized Abode Cam 2 is one of the smallest security cameras we’ve seen.

On top of that, you’ll have to pay another $9/month to enable the cloud-based video recording option. (That fee covers all cameras on your network.) Both are required if you want to record anything; the bottom line is that if you want anything beyond real-time video, you’re out a minimum of $15/month; however, you don’t need to purchase an Abode hub. Ultimately, the camera hardware is cheap, but the service quickly gets expensive. That said, if you do make the outlay, you also get access to the rest of the Abode universe, including its CUE automations system, although this isn’t of much value if you don’t own other Abode hardware.

Other than the pricing issue, my only real complaint with the Abode system is its tendency to lose its network connection frequently. My app’s timeline is littered with notices of when the camera disconnected and reconnected to my network, often within a few seconds of each other. This obviously wreaks some amount of havoc on the system as a whole, and I often came to the app to find it unable to access my camera feed or otherwise offline. That may be in part due to my crowded Wi-Fi network, but if the big selling point is 24/7 recording and the camera’s not cooperating on a 24/7 basis, some users will likely find that frustrating.