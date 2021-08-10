Jabra's superb Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds are $55, the all-time low

Bump up your audio quality for runs, workouts, and for around $30 cheaper than usual. Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds for $55. That’s well below the $80 to $90 these earbuds normally sell for, establishing a new all-time low, and an excellent deal on a simply excellent set of earbuds.

We reviewed the non-Active versions of these earbuds, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars an Editors’ Choice Award calling them “a true AirPod alternative.” We loved these earbuds for their sound quality, short charging time, and their overall comfort.

These earbuds can get up and running after just a 15 minute charge, which supplies them with enough juice for up to an hour of play time. They're packed with four microphones for better call quality and summoning your phone’s digital assistant. They also have a built-in accelerometer for tracking fitness and performance via the Jabra Sound+ app for Android and iOS.

The earbuds sport an IP56 rating for resisting dust and water. The first number shows that the earbuds are protected against limited dust ingress, and the “6” means the earbuds can resist heavy sweat or rain.

For anyone who needs a new pair of wireless earbuds for an active life this is an excellent day to buy. If Amazon runs out, these earbuds are also on sale for the same price at Best BuyRemove non-product link.

[Today’s deal: Jabra Active Elite 65t for $55 at Amazon.]