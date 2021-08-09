Amazon is selling earbuds we adore for wildly low prices, today only

If you want to go wireless or just need a new pair of headphones, Amazon has the deal(s) for you—but only for today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on 1More earbudsRemove non-product link with numerous options and colors to choose from. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening, and we sifted through them all to find our favorites.

First up we have the the 1More Triple Driver in-ear earphones for $50, down from $65. We reviewed these headphones, giving them an astounding five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We liked them for “its combination of outstanding sound quality and value.” Taking $15 off the sticker price makes these headphones even more appealing.

Next, there's the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-ear Headphones for $50 in green and gold, or the black versions for $48.43. We reviewed these giving them four out of five stars when they were $100—twice this price. We like them for their “excellent sound quality” with “great imaging and dynamic range.” We also liked the easy access to Siri and Google Assistant.

Finally, we have the 1More dual driver ANC Pro wireless earbuds for $105, down from $150. We also reviewed these earbuds calling them headphones with a split personality: “Clean and lean with ANC off, and rich and bass-heavy with ANC on. It works extremely well as a phone headset either way.”

If you don't like the sound of these tested-and-approved headphones, there are several more options available in today's sale—but again, act fast. These killer deals disappear at midnight Pacific.

[Today's sale: 1More earbuds one-day sale on Amazon.]