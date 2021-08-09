Legrand’s latest smart lighting offerings leverage Zigbee and Netatmo smart home tech

Legrand is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of electrical infrastructure for the home—smart light switches, dimmers, outlets, and such—although it doesn’t have the retail brand recognition of Leviton or Lutron. The French manufacturer acquired the smart-home startup Netamo (best known for its home weather station products and security cameras) back in 2018. Today, Legrand announced a new line of smart lighting products that will leverage Netatmo’s smart home technology.

If your home has Legrand’s Zigbee-powered designer smart switches, dimmers, and/or outlets in its walls—devices from either the Radiant or Adorne collections—you’ll be able to effectively create new 3-way circuits by installing battery-powered switches or dimmers without needing to run any new wires. If you have a light in your bedroom, for example, you could add a switch in your kitchen so you can turn it on before you walk across the house and enter the bedroom (or turn it off from another location if you forgot to do that when you left the room).

In the U.S., these new Zigbee-powered switches will match the aesthetic design of either the Radiant or Adorne line, and they can be attached to the wall with two-sided taped, eliminating the need to cut a hole in your wall. Buyers will also have the option of screwing the devices directly to the wall or mounting them in existing boxes, they just won’t need to wire them. A Legrand spokesperson said the company chose Zigbee’s mesh-network technology because “as the system grows, it actually gets stronger. This mesh integration allows for a more robust experience.”

Legrand Legrand’s new smart switches can also work with its in-wall smart outlets, giving you the option of turning the outlet on and off from a wall-mounted switch.

Legrand says its new “With Netatmo” product line will utilize Legrand’s Home + Control app so that users can manage their lights, create lighting scenes, establish automated schedules, and more. Adorne with Netatmo and Radiant with Netatmo switches, dimmers, and outlets will also report actual energy consumption via the app, so that users can monitor their use of power to save money and reduce waste.

The dimmers, switches, and outlets can also be controlled with voice commands using Alexa-, Google Assistant- or Siri-powered smart speakers, and the collection will be compatible with Apple’s HomeKit smart home ecosystem. The new products should be available for purchase now.