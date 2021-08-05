Brighten up your house with 4 automatic Lumi night lights for $10

If you need some (slightly) intelligent night lights to brighten up your hallways without stooping to actually turning them on yourself, check out Amazon today. The online retailer is selling four Eufy Lumi plug-in night lights for $10.50 after you clip the 30 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

These lights don’t connect to your Wi-Fi, and they can’t be activated via voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant. What they can do is detect when it’s too dark and activate automatically. In fact, the light sensor not only judges when it’s dark, but when it should bump up the brightness as it gets darker.

That’s not exactly a smart night light, but it’s not exactly a simple switch night light either.

On top of the mild intelligence, this night light is small enough to occupy just one plug in a standard wall outlet leaving the other one free for your use. These Eufy Lumi night lights are simple, they work automatically, and right now they’re 30 percent off.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Lumi plug-in night light for $10.50 at Amazon.]