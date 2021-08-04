There's a robot vacuum for every budget in Amazon's 24-hour sale

Clean up your floors on the cheap today with Amazon’s one-day sale on Yeedi robot vacuumsRemove non-product link. There are four options with enough variety to suit any price range from your basic floor vac to self-cleaning vacuum and mop combos. The deals end just before midnight on Wednesday evening.

First up we have the Yeedi K650 robot vacuum for $140, down from $180 and the all-time low. That's a ridiculously low price for a robovac, but to get the full discount you have to click the $20 off coupon code underneath the price on the product page. We reviewed the K650 and gave it an impressive four out of five stars. We liked this model because it was an ideal budget robot vacuum for pet hair, plus it has a bigger dustbin than the K600 and a tangle-free brush.

If you want something with a little more oomph the Yeedi K700 is $190, down from $260 and another all-time low. We also reviewed this model, giving it four out of five stars as well. “The Yeedi K700 skillfully combines advanced room-mapping technology with simple operation and a budget price,” we said. This budget vacuum has 2000Pa suction and mopping functionality.

If neither of those will do there are also two models we haven’t reviewed on sale today. The Yeedi vac is $240, featuring 2500Pa, mopping capability, mapping, and smart navigation. Finally, the Yeedi Vac Station robot vacuum and mop is $400 down from $500. This vac station features 2,500Pa and a station for self-emptying. It also has mapping and smart navigation.

Whatever your price range, there’s a robot vacuum on sale today to suit your budget.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Yeedi robot vacuums on Amazon.Remove non-product link]