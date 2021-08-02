Supercharge your home Wi-Fi speeds with this 24-hour Netgear sale

If you're looking to improve your home Internet with better range, wired Internet through the walls, or a whole new setup entirely, today is the day to make your move. Amazon is throwing a big one-day sale on Netgear routers, extenders, and moreRemove non-product link. The deals end just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time, and we've sifted through them all to find our favorite picks in the sale.

First up, we have the Netgear Powerline 1200Mbps adapter Kit for $60, down from the usual $80 or so. This kit features two modules that enable you to use your existing electrical wiring to provide wired Internet access to rooms that don't have a router.

Next, we have the Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX6100 for $57Remove non-product link, the all-time low. This range extender supports up to 750Mbps speeds, covers up to 1,000 square feet, and can support up to 15 devices at once. If you're not familiar with how range extenders work check out our recent tutorial on how to set up a Wi-Fi extender.

Finally, if your current home networking gear just won't do, the Netgear Orbi RBK43S whole home mesh Wi-Fi system is $250, a whopping $100 off the standard price. We haven't reviewed this system, but the Netgear Orbi RBK50 is our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system. This kit features up to three units (one base, two satellite), and can cover up to 6,000 square feet. It supports up to 2.2 gigabits per second speeds, and has tri-band Wi-Fi with backhaul.

If you need to improve your home network, today is the day to go shopping.

