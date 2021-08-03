Amazon's Echo Show 5 drops to $45, its lowest price yet

Smart speakers are handy indeed, but adding a display to the mix lets you see who is at your door or actually lay eyes on that Alexa-supplied weather forecast. Amazon is selling the first-generation Echo Show 5 for $45 today. That’s far below the $80 MSRP and the all-time low, matching the price we saw during Prime Day.

We reviewed the original Echo Show 5 back in 2019, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars, and an Editors’ Choice Award. “Whether you’re using it as an alarm clock, a video player, or a smart home hub, the Echo Show 5 is a fantastic addition to the Alexa family,” we said.

The first-gen Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display with 960-by-480 resolution, a one megapixel camera with a physical privacy shutter, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. While the specs are fine for what they are, the true appeal of the Echo Show 5 comes from pairing Alexa with a display. With Amazon’s digital personal assistant you can get information on simple web queries, receive weather and traffic updates, play music from popular streaming services, control smart home devices, and make video calls. The Show 5 can also play videos from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others.

This is an excellent smart display, and right now it’s available for the best price yet. That’s really all you need to know. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: First-generation Echo Show 5 for $45 at Amazon.]