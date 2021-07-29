Today only, get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and the Echo Show 5 for a crazy $65

For today only, it’s ridiculously cheap to get the one-two combo of a smart doorbell and a smart display that can work together. Ring is selling its new budget Video Doorbell Wired and a first generation Echo Show 5 for a mere $65Remove non-product link. That’s more than half off the MSRP of $150, but you’d better hurry—the deal ends at 9 PM Pacific time on Thursday evening.

We reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Wired in April, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars. “The Ring Video Doorbell Wired delivers basic front-door security at a very reasonable price, and it ties into the increasingly robust Ring home security ecosystem,” we said.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is easy to install, features 1080p video capture, and solid night vision.

Our biggest gripe was that the People Only mode was only so-so at ignoring animals, people, and other non-humans. The Ring was also a little weak in low-light performance during the short period where it’s not yet dark enough to switch to night vision. Still, for a budget video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is among the best we've seen.

We also reviewed the first-generation Echo Show 5, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. The biggest difference between the first- and second-gen Echo Show is that the original version has a 1MP camera, whereas its successor ups the camera to 2MP. Otherwise, they're basically identical, and if you ask us, you're better off getting a deal on the older Echo Show 5 (and today's deal is pretty nuts) rather than spending full price on the newer one.

