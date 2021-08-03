Anker's sweet Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is just $22

Turn up the volume for what’s left of summer on the cheap. Amazon is selling the latest version of the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22Remove non-product link. That's an excellent price for a portable speaker and a solid 27 percent off the MSRP.

The Soundcore Bluetooth speaker features two “high sensitivity” drivers and a bass port that gives low frequencies a boost. Anker says the design helps to deliver less harmonic distortion at higher volumes.

The drop-proof speaker is rated for up to 24 hours of battery life, and it's also rocking IPX5 weatherproofing for resistance to light rain and spills (just don't drop it into the pool).

For connectivity, the speaker supports Bluetooth 4.2 and can maintain a connection up to 66 feet away, while a built-in mic lets the Soundcore morph into a speakerphone. The speaker even has some smarts and is able to connect with Alexa devices for voice control.

[Today’s deal: Upgraded Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]