Today only: Bump up home security with Eufy Security gear at all-time low prices

Add a little security to your home for a little less thanks to a one-day sale on Anker’s Eufy Security products at AmazonRemove non-product link. The online retailer doesn’t have a ton of deals in today's sale, but the three deals it does have are excellent.

First up, we have the Eufy Security SoloCam E40 for $100Remove non-product link. That’s $20 to $30 cheaper than the usual price, and it's also the all-time low. The SoloCam E40 is brand-new, but while we haven’t reviewed it yet, it has promising specs. This camera features 2K resolution (no word on the specific resolution dimensions), two-way audio, person detection, a 90dB alarm, and 8GB of local storage for your clips. It's also wireless, and Anker says the batteries give you up to 120 days on a single charge. Last but not least, the E40 has an IP65 rating for resistance to rain, sleet, and snow.

Next up, we’ve got the eufyCam Solar Panel for $37.49Remove non-product link, down from the usual $50 to $60. This IP65-rated solar panel is designed to charge a variety of different EufyCams, including the original camera plus models E, 2, 2 Pro, 2C, and 2C Pro. It has a 13-foot charging cable, and its 2.6-watt solar panel can keep your camera charged with a few hours of direct sunlight every day.

Finally, Anker's one-day sale has an enticing eufyCam 2 Pro four-camera bundle for $406Remove non-product link, down from the usual $580, and another all-time low. This kit includes four cameras plus a base unit, with the 2K-resolution cameras boasting up to 365 days of battery life. Even better, they’re compatible with the aforementioned eufyCam Solar Panel.

