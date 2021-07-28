Get two Echo Dot smart speakers for the price of one: Just $50

The great thing about pint-sized smart speakers is that they can fit into any tight space in any room. Until July 31, you can get two fourth-generation Echo Dot speakers for the price of one at TargetRemove non-product link—meaning more speakers for more rooms. The fourth-generation is the latest version of the always-excellent Dot, and usually costs $50 for a single unit. This deal gets you two.

We reviewed the fourth-generation Echo Dot in October, giving it a hearty four out of five stars. “There’s no question that the new Echo Dot is better than the third-gen Dot it’s replacing,” we said. The fourth-generation Dot offers slightly better audio than its predecessor, a new tap-to-snooze gesture, and a setup that’s impressively easy.

The biggest difference with this Dot is the new spherical design, which is a big change from the hockey puck-like design of the previous models. We really appreciated the new look, including the glow the light ring casts on the surface of the shelf or table it’s sitting on.

As with other Echo speakers, the Dot revolves around Amazon’s Alexa assistant and everything it can do, including simple web queries, setting alarms and timers, providing traffic and weather updates, streaming music, and features like “drop in” that let you talk to people using two Echo devices.

Whether you’ve already got some Echo gear in your house or want to get started, this is a great deal on a great device.

[Today’s deal: Two fourth-generation Echo Dot speakers for $50 at Target.Remove non-product link]