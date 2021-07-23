Roku's Streambar is back to its Prime Day price range at less than $100

There are two ways to shop for audio/video gear: You can either buy the highest quality components you can afford, or you can look for value. Today’s deal falls into the latter category. Amazon is selling one of our favorite budget soundbars, the Roku Streambar, for $99. That’s around the same price we saw during Prime Day and pretty close to the all-time low.

We reviewed the Roku Streambar last fall, calling it, “a very good streamer inside a pretty good soundbar.” That’s why this thing is all about value. It’s packed with Roku’s 4K HDR streaming player, similar to the Roku Ultra, which, in another review, we gave four out of five stars. The Roku Ultra alone costs close to $90, though it supports Dolby Vision, which the Streambar doesn’t.

On top of the streamer, you also get a diminutive and relatively solid soundbar—not outstanding, mind you, but not terrible either. Sure, you can find better sound at this price range, but none of them incorporates a Roku streaming player the way the Streambar does. The good news is you can upgrade the sound by adding a wireless subwoofer and satellite surround speakers.

When it comes down to value, it’s hard to beat the two-in-one package of Roku’s Streambar, especially at its sub-$100 sale price.

[Today’s deal: Roku Streambar for $99 at Amazon.]