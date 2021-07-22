Today only: Get Google's Nest Thermostat and Nest Mini for $145

If you want to stay cool for the rest of the summer without getting off the couch, B&H Photo Video has the deal for you. The retailer is selling the Google Nest Thermostat (sand color only), and the Nest Mini for $145Remove non-product link. That’s $34 off the usual price, and the Nest Thermostat alone retails for $130. Hop on it fast if you're interested though, as this is a one-day deal that ends just before midnight Eastern time on Thursday evening.

We reviewed the Nest Thermostat in late 2020, giving it four out of five stars. It’s also the runner-up as the best budget smart thermostat in our round-up of the best thermostats of 2021.

“If you want a great-looking, easy-to-use, affordable smart thermostat, the new Nest Thermostat is easy to recommend,” we said in our review. It’s also easy to install, though we do wish it had support for Nest room sensors, which it didn’t at the time of our review.

As for the Nest Mini, it’s basically a renamed Google Home Mini—only a bit better. It can play music with slightly better sound, answer web queries, offer traffic updates, set timers, and more. We also reviewed the Nest Mini, giving it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The Google Nest Mini smart speaker is capable, easy to use, and whip-smart thanks to Google Assistant. Its improvements over the Home Mini are small yet notable, including slightly better sound, a mounting hole, and refined capacitive touch controls,” we said.

This is an excellent bundle and a nice kit for adding more smarts to your home with little hassle.

[Today’s deal: Google Nest Thermostat and Mini for $145 at B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]