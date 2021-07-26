Snag a pair of Kasa's multicolored smart bulbs for $18

Adding a bit more controllable color to your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg today. Amazon is selling a two-pack of Multicolor Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs for $18. To get the full discount, you have to click the 10 percent off coupon underneath the product’s price. This is the cheapest price yet for these bulbs that have an MSRP of $25.

These standard bulbs require 9 watts of power and are the equivalent of a 60 Watt incandescent bulb. They offer several interesting features depending on what you want them to do. You can, for example, set the bulbs color temperature to match the natural light patterns from dawn until dusk, or set specific colors with more than 16 million possibilities.

As this is a TP-Link Kasa device, it works by connecting directly to your Wi-Fi network, as opposed to using a hub or bridge.

Kasa bulbs work with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and they also support remote activation. Kasa smart bulbs are a good choice, especially if you don’t want the heavier investment of other smart light bulb systems that use a bridge. And that investment can be even lower if you pick up this on-sale pair.

