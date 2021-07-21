Eufy's pixel-packed 2K video doorbell is back to its Prime Day price

The video from most cheap video doorbells looks, well, like it’s coming from a cheap video doorbell. But today you can get a premium pixel-packed prying eye for your front door at a refreshingly affordable price. Amazon is selling the Eufy Security T8200 Wi-Fi video doorbell for $110. The doorbell is down to $120 from its usual $160, but you need to clip the $10 off coupon underneath the price on the product page to bring it down to the final total. That $110 is the same excellent price we saw on Prime Day.

We reviewed this doorbell back in 2019 saying it “delivers high-quality video, great motion detection with the ability to distinguish between faces and other things in front of its camera, and its low cost is rendered even more attractive by the absence of a subscription service.”

This doorbell features 2K resolution video capture, local storage for video clips, two-way audio, and good human detection. It uses customizable detection zones so it’s not going off every time someone walks by on the sidewalk. It also support up to three pre-recorded responses for providing instructions or interacting with delivery people.

The T8200 also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart displays to view your front door. At the time of our review you couldn’t use Alexa or Google to interact with people at the front door. It’s not clear if that’s changed.

This is also not one of those stick-on doorbells so you’ll need to hook into your existing wiring. It also won’t work with your existing doorbell chime, but it comes with its own, making the transition simpler.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $110 at Amazon.]