Eufy's indoor security camera is back down to its $32 Prime Day price

Keep an eye on the living room from the office for a little bit less today. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P22 for $32. That’s $8 off the MSRP, and the all-time low price that we also saw during Prime Day.

The Solo IndoorCam P22 features 1080p video capture, a 125-degree field of view, and 360-degree pan and 96-degree tilt to look around the room. Extra features include infrared night vision, human and pet detection, and crying detection.

Eufy offers customizable activity zones to get alerts that are important, as well as two-way talk capabilities. Like other Eufy products, you can skip the cloud component and rely on local storage instead. To do that you’ll need an SD card, which is not included in the box. The P22 can handle up to 128GB capacities for all those essential security captures.

The Solo IndoorCAM P22 comes with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and connects directly to the network as opposed to relying on a hub.

This is a nice little security camera, and while we haven’t reviewed it we think it’ll be a nice addition to any smart home setup—especially at this price.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P22 for $32 at Amazon.]