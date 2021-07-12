Get the Echo Dot Kids Edition and the Echo Glow for just $55 today

Want the playroom to have a smart speaker for endless Raffi and Kidz Bop sessions? Good news: Amazon has a killer deal on its kid-friendly version of the Echo Dot, and it's throwing in a nifty smart lamp for good measure.

You can scoop up the Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glow bundle for $55Remove non-product link today, which is down from the $70 to $75 this combo usually sells for. The bundle is available with a tiger or panda cover for the Dot Kids.

We reviewed the standard version of the Echo Dot, giving it four out of five stars. We liked the speaker for its new spherical design, as well as the slightly improved audio quality and the new tap-to-snooze gesture. The Echo Dot Kids takes the standard Dot and adds a kid-friendly design (the panda or tiger covering), a year's worth of Amazon Kids+ (which offers a curated collection of books, videos, games, and more, along with parental controls), and an extended two-year warranty.

We also reviewed the Echo Glow, giving it four out of five stars. "The durable Echo Glow is pretty good at the limited range of things it can do," we said. This device can change colors with a tap and respond to Alexa commands, and you can also add it to Alexa routines.

[Today's deal: Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glow for $55 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]