Deal

Get the Echo Dot Kids Edition and the Echo Glow for just $55 today

Are your kids hip to Alexa yet? Amazon is selling the fourth-generation Echo Dot Kids bundled with the Echo Glow smart lamp for about $15 off the usual price.

Contributor, TechHive |

dotkidsandglow
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Want the playroom to have a smart speaker for endless Raffi and Kidz Bop sessions? Good news: Amazon has a killer deal on its kid-friendly version of the Echo Dot, and it's throwing in a nifty smart lamp for good measure.

You can scoop up the Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glow bundle for $55 today, which is down from the $70 to $75 this combo usually sells for. The bundle is available with a tiger or panda cover for the Dot Kids.

We reviewed the standard version of the Echo Dot, giving it four out of five stars. We liked the speaker for its new spherical design, as well as the slightly improved audio quality and the new tap-to-snooze gesture. The Echo Dot Kids takes the standard Dot and adds a kid-friendly design (the panda or tiger covering), a year's worth of Amazon Kids+ (which offers a curated collection of books, videos, games, and more, along with parental controls), and an extended two-year warranty.

We also reviewed the Echo Glow, giving it four out of five stars. "The durable Echo Glow is pretty good at the limited range of things it can do," we said. This device can change colors with a tap and respond to Alexa commands, and you can also add it to Alexa routines.

[Today's deal: Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glow for $55 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon