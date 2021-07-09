Save $30 on the 'ultimate smart surge protector' we absolutely love

Our favorite surge protector is available at nearly its all-time low right now. Amazon is selling the HS300 Kasa Smart Plug power strip for $50. That’s $30 under the MSRP and just $1 higher than the all-time low.

We gave this power strip five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award, and called it “the ultimate smart surge protector” in our roundup of the best models. “From a sleek design that fits in with modern home décor, to integration with its well-designed app, to an array of voice-control assistant support and scheduling, TP-Link has managed to make the ideal device—a rare achievement in smart-home hardware or electronics of any kind,” we said.

This surge protector and power strip features six smart outlets and three USB ports. The power strip works with Alexa and Google Assistant. All six outlets can be independently controlled, while the USB ports offer manual charging only.

The HS300 doesn’t require a hub. Instead it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa app. This is a fantastic power strip and surge protector, and today it’s available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip HS300 for $50 on Amazon.]