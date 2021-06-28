Save big on GE's smart lighting in this today-only sale

Smarten up your lighting for less today with Amazon’s one-day sale on C by GE smart light bulbsRemove non-product link. The online retailer is selling a variety of C by GE bulbs ranging in price from around $12 for a single white bulb to $28 for a two-pack of full color illuminators. In addition, the sale includes a GE indoor security camera. The deals end just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time.

First up, we have the C by GE Full Color Direct Connect smart bulbs. A single one will set you back $14 instead of the usual $20, or you can get a two-pack for $28 down from $45. Similar to TP-Link’s Kasa bulbs, C by GE bulbs don’t require a hub. Instead they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network. Once connected, you can turn on the lights remotely, set schedules, and so on. These bulbs work Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and they are equal in strength to a 60 watt incandescent bulb.

If you don’t need bulbs that turn blue or red on demand, you can also get the regular white bulbs. A single smart bulb is $12 down from around $17, and the two-pack is $21 instead of $30. The white bulbs support the same features as the full color bulbs save for the color changes.

Finally, the sale includes the GE Cync indoor Wi-Fi smart camera for $49 down from the usual $70. We first saw this product at CES 2021 in January. It features a physical shutter for added privacy that also shuts off the microphone. The camera captures in 1080p, offers two-way audio, and comes with support for HDR, night vision, and pan and tilt.

It’s not a huge sale, but there’s some solid smart home gear available at good prices today. Act fast if you’re interested though, as these discounts disappear tonight.

[Today’s deal: GE Lighting one-day deal on Amazon.Remove non-product link]