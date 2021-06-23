Scoop up the fantastic Roborock S5 Max for just $380 today

Prime Day 2021 may be in the books, but you can still snag an outstanding deal on a robot vacuum/mop hybrid from Amazon today. The Roborock S5 Max is $380 after you clip the coupon sitting beneath the price on the product page. This top-notch robovac is usually $550, so you're saving a cool $170.

We gave the Roborock S5 Max 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, and we also crowned it with our Editors' Choice award. "The Roborock S5 Max is an excellent robot vacuum/mop hybrid that will give your home's floors a comprehensive cleaning," we said.

The Roborock S5 Max features 2000Pa maximum suction, a runtime of up to 180 minutes, and LiDAR navigation. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control such as starting and stopping vacuum sessions. The S5 Max can also map up to four levels of a home with individual room layouts, no-go zones, and invisible walls.

As for mopping, the robot has a 290ml water tank capacity, which Roborock says is enough to clean up to 2,000 square feet. Our reviewer noted that you may still need to use your stick mop here and there, but not nearly as often as you would without the S5 Max on the case.

[Today's deal: Roborock S5 Max for $380 at Amazon.]