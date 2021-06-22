Deal

Upgrade your TV sound on Prime Day with Vizio's discounted Elevate Soundbar

Amazon is selling the Vizio Elevate Soundbar with subwoofer and two surround speakers for just $679.

vizio elevate soundbar
Vizio

Take your TV sound experience to the next level for a whole lot less today. Amazon is selling the jaw-dropping Vizio Elevate Soundbar with subwoofer and two surround speakers for $680. That's about $220 off the usual price (which generally hovers around $900) and a little bit cheaper than the sale price that non-Prime members are getting today. The Prime deal ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

We gave the Vizio Elevate soundbar four out of five stars in our review, along with an Editors' Choice Award. "The Vizio Elevate is one of the most exciting soundbars we’ve heard in some time, serving up big, room-filling sound that offers subtlety as well as muscle," we said.

The Elevate features motorized, swiveling drivers inside the soundbar that can bounce Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height cues off the ceiling. When you're listening to tunes or watching videos with standard 5.1-channel audio, the Elevate can swivel the drivers forward to bolster the front soundstage, thus making the most of the Elevate's 18 drivers in any given scenario.

Besides its motorized drivers, the Elevate also boasts built-in Chromecast, eARC support for lossless Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio soundtracks, and a dedicated 3.5mm jack for connecting a smart speaker.

[Today's deal: Visio Elevate Soundbar system for $679 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
