Prime Day deal: Get the tri-band Arris Surfboard Max Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for less

Is your dual-band router chugging under the strain of various family members streaming 4K videos, playing Fortnite, and hopping on and off Zoom meetings, all at the same time? If so, it might be time to consider a tri-band mesh router—that is, a router that operates on the usual 2.4- and 5GHz bands, while using a third 5GHz band for wireless backhaul between the main router and its mesh network modes.

For Prime Day, the online retailer is selling the tri-band Arris Surfboard Max Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for $200. There’s also a two-pack for $300. These prices are about $50 and $60 off respectively, but you'd better act now to grab those savings; the deal ends just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

We haven’t reviewed the Wi-Fi 6-enabled Surfboard Max yet, but we were interested in this mesh system when it showed up at CES this year. The Surfboard Max AX6600 supports tri-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz user-facing networks, with the third band used as a dedicated backhaul, helping to ease the wireless congestion in your busy household. Arris says a single unit covers up to 2,750 square feet with speeds up to 6,600 Gbps, while the two-pack should be enough to cover about 5,500 square feet.

[Today's deal: Arris Surfboard Max Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for a Prime Day price of $200.]