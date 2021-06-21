The best Prime Day 2021 deals on Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays

Here’s the thing about Amazon’s Echo smart speakers: You rarely have to pay full price for them, and that goes double on Prime Day. Indeed, you can often find Alexa-powered Echo devices for half-off or even more during Amazon’s annual shopping event, making it the perfect opportunity to pepper your home with deeply discounted Echo Dot speakers and Echo Show displays. Read on for our favorite Echo deals.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals on Amazon Echo smart speakers

So, let’s just cut to the chase: For today only, you can buy a third-gen Echo Dot for $19.99, or 50 percent off. While this hockey puck-shaped Echo Dot isn’t the latest and greatest, it’s still a more than capable smart speaker, and at this price, you could go ahead and put Alexa in every room of your house (well, maybe skip the bathroom). If you really want the newer, spherical Echo Dot (read our review), you can nab one today for $24.99, which is also half-off the regular sticker price. Meanwhile, the fourth-gen Echo Dot with Clock and the new Echo Dot Kids (which comes with a kid-friendly design and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+) are $34.99 each, or 42 percent off.

If you prefer an Echo speaker with more robust sound and capabilities, Amazon’s new, flagship Echo (read our review) comes with stereo sound and a Zigbee smart hub, and it’s $59.99—or 40 percent off—for Prime Day. Even better, you can get a deal on a refurbished version of Amazon’s Dolby Atmos-enabled Echo Studio speaker, which is 31 percent off today. Finally, refurb versions of the 3rd-gen Echo and 2nd-gen Echo Plus are on sale for half off.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals on Amazon Echo Show displays

Amazon’s entire range of Echo Show displays is seeing some enticing Prime Day deals, and that includes the eye-catching, third-gen Echo Show 10, which includes a motorized display that can follow you around the room. We gave this groundbreaking display our coveted Editors’ Choice award, and you can snag it today for $189.99, or 24 percent off.

On the other end of the spectrum, the original Echo Show 5, is selling for a mere $44.99, or half off. Yes, a new version of the five-inch Echo Show was just announced, but it’s only a modest improvement over the first generation. If you’ve been waiting to an Alexa display on your bedside table, now’s the time.

Finally, both the first- and second-gen Echo Show 8 are on sale, for $59.99 (40 percent off) and $69.99 (46 percent off) respectively. Again, the newer Echo Show 8 is only marginally upgraded from the original, with the main difference being that the latest version has a sharper camera that can digitally track you around the room.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals on other Amazon Echo devices

Want to put Alexa in your ear? The noise-cancelling Echo Buds with built-in Alexa are going for $99.99 today, or 29 percent off, while Echo Auto for the car is priced at a mere $14.99, a whopping 70 percent off.