Google's budget-priced Nest Thermostat is $30 off right now

Prime Day may be over for another year, but the deals keep rolling on. Today, you can automate your home’s temperature settings for a little bit less, with Amazon selling the Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $100, down from the usual $130. The prices vary based on the color (you can pick from four), but they're all essentially a hundred bucks, or about 23 percent off. If the deal runs out at Amazon, Google’s US store is also selling the thermostat at this price, as well as Walmart.

We recently reviewed this budget-priced version of the Nest thermostat, giving it four out of five stars. "The new Nest Thermostat is easy to recommend,” we said, calling it great looking, easy-to-use, and affordable. It’s also our runner-up for the best budget thermostat in our round-up of the best smart thermostats for 2021.

Even though the Nest Thermostat is only about half the price of the Nest Learning Thermostat, it still has the primary Nest features most people are looking for, such as voice control and the ability to automatically turn off the temperature system when no one is home. You can also use the Savings Finder feature in the Google Home app to help lower energy cost even more. Google says this thermostat works with about 85 percent of 24-volt systems.

The Nest Thermostat does have a few downsides, such as its lack of support for remote room sensors, and you'll have to pay $15 extra if you want a backplate to cover holes from your previous thermostat. Still, for $100, the Nest Thermostat makes for an excellent way to get up and running with a smart thermostat at a reasonable price.

[Today’s deal: Google Nest Thermostat for $100 on Amazon.]