This awesome Shark TruePet vacuum is nearly 50% off

A good pet vacuum can help you clear away allergens and keep your floors clean even with your furry friends running around. And an even better pet vacuum will have a self-cleaning brush roll that avoids all that pet fur getting gunked up in the head. Well, today you can get the excellent Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet vacuum for a Prime Day price of $169Remove non-product link, nearly 50% off its list price of $320.

This vacuum comes with an extra-large capacity of .88 dry quarts, so you don’t need to constantly empty it out. Its canister detaches so you can access even tight spots; a detachable pod allows you to clean up above the floor and under furniture; and built-in controls make it easy to switch between Hard Floor and Carpet modes. In addition, a HEPA filter and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology work together to keep allergens and dust trapped inside the vacuum. We also love the self-cleaning brush roll—something competing Miele vacuums don’t feature.

This vacuum averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 8,700 user ratings on Amazon.

