Scoop up another Amazon Echo Dot for just $19.99 on Prime Day

Don’t have an Amazon Echo Dot in the bathroom yet? I’m kidding, of course—but if you really do want one more Echo Dot for the loo, now’s the time.

For Prime Day, Amazon is selling the third-gen Echo Dot—that’s the hockey puck version, not the newer softball-shaped variety—for $19.99 each, or 50 percent off. That’s not the lowest price ever for Amazon’s smallest Echo speaker, but it’s awfully darn close, and it’s the cheapest it’s been in eight months.

While the third-generation Echo Dot looks very different from its successor, functionally it’s the same device, albeit with modestly improved sound. You can still chat with Alexa, of course, meaning you can quiz her about your schedule, get weather reports, add items to your shopping cart, and control smart home devices. And while the third-gen Echo Dot’s sound quality is somewhat mediocre, it’s certainly adequate for background music or listening to podcasts, and you can always connect an external speaker via Bluetooth or the rear 3.5mm audio jack.

Want to get the latest, spherical Echo Dot instead? That’s on sale too, for $24.99 (or half off), while the new Echo Dot with Clock is selling today for $34.99, or 42 percent off.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $19.99 on Amazon.]