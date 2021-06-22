Blink and you'll miss these Blink security camera deals at all-time low pricing

Adding security to your home is a little cheaper for the second of these Days Prime 2021. Amazon is dropping the prices on its Blink Mini, Blink Indoor, and Blink Outdoor cameras priced at $20, $50, and $60 respectively. Those are simply excellent prices, and all-time lows for all three devices. The deals end just before midnight on Tuesday Pacific time.

Of the three Blink cameras on sale today we’ve reviewed the Blink Mini. We thought it had very accurate motion detection with good customizations. Though we wished the app was a bit better. Our review is from more than a year ago, however, and the Blink Mini has likely seen important updates since then. Plus, it’s only $20 instead of the usual $35 making it a solid buy.

The Blink Indoor supports up to two-years of battery life on two AA lithium batteries, Amazon says. The camera features two-way audio, and customizable motion detection zones. The Blink Outdoor, meanwhile, offers similar battery life, customizable motion detection zones, and two-way audio.

If you want to use Alexa voice control with any of these cameras you also need an Alexa device that has a screen such as the Echo Show 5. The Blink cameras also have a few add-ons including a $3 per month per camera subscription plan or $10 per month for unlimited cameras. As with other smart cameras, the subscription lets you record, view, and save video clips to the cloud. There’s also a local storage module that lets you use a thumb drive for storage instead. The Blink Sync Module 2 is $35 and works with all three cameras.