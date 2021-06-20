Put Alexa in your car with Echo Auto, now 70% off for Prime Day

No, Alexa can’t drive you to the supermarket (or at least, not yet), but with the Echo Auto, you can bring Alexa into your car, and today it’s a mere $14.99, or a whopping 70 percent off.

By connecting to your phone’s Alexa app, the Echo Auto can channel Alexa though your car’s speakers via Bluetooth or an auxiliary jack. Once it’s set up, you’ll be able to speak to Alexa through the Echo Auto’s integrated speaker array, while the device will also trigger the driver-friendly Auto Mode view on the mobile Alexa app, perfect for displaying driving directions.

Now, we weren’t huge fans of the Echo Auto, namely for the fact that it requires a phone to work. Echo Auto is also a tad bulky, and its design isn’t as attractive as Amazon’s newer Echo devices.

That said, Echo Auto is a snap to set up, and it makes for an easy way to take Alexa along for the ride, where she can play tunes, field text messages, and even control smart devices back home.

Oh, and one more thing about Echo Auto: it’s 70 percent off today. Shotgun!

[Today’s deal: Amazon Echo Auto for $14.95 on Amazon.]