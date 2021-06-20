Snag Amazon’s original Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 in this early Prime Day deal

Ready to put a smart display on your bedside table? Now’s the perfect time, with Amazon unleashing an enticing early Prime Day deal for its smallest Echo Show.

Amazon is currently selling the first-generation Echo Show 5 for a mere $44.99. That’s 44 percent off, matching the display’s all-time low price. (The full savings will be applied at checkout, and you’ll need to be a Prime member. Not signed up for Prime? Just grab a free trial.)

Now, a new Echo Show 5 did arrive earlier this month. However, the only difference between the two is the sharper, two-megapixel camera on the newer model, versus the 1MP lens on the original. That means video calls on the older Echo Show 5 might not be as sharp as they are on the newer model (which I’m currently testing); however, if you’re planning on putting the Show 5 in your bedroom with its camera lens shuttered like I do, you’ll never notice the difference.

In any case, you won’t need the camera to enjoy the Echo Show 5’s best features, including a five-inch display that doubles as a digital photo frame, a variety of attractive clock faces, and the ability to stream on-demand and live video from sources such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Even better, the Echo Show 5 comes with Alexa on board, which means you can ask her for a weather report, check your schedule, tee up a Spotify playlist, set a wake-up alarm, or control your smart home devices.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 on Amazon.]