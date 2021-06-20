Ring Alarm sets are 40 percent off ahead of Prime Day

You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to score a great deal on our favorite DIY home security system (we named it an Editors’ Choice pick when we reviewed the 8-piece set in December 2020). Amazon has chopped 40 percent off the price of both the 8-piece set and the 5-piece set today. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for these kits.

Both sets include the Ring Alarm base station (of course), plus a keypad for arming and disarming the system, one motion sensor, and one range extender. The difference between the two sets is the number of contact sensors you get for your doors and windows. Ring says the 8-piece set, which comes with four contact sensors, is suitable for one- or two-bedroom home. The 5-piece set comes with one contact sensor and Ring says that’s sufficient for an apartment or condo. You can add as many sensors as you need, now or over time.

Combine a Ring Alarm with one of Amazon’s Echo smart speakers or displays, and you’ll even get alerts via Alexa Guard about the sound of breaking glass or a smoke detector going off.

Ring Alarm can also trigger your Ring smart lights to turn on in response to motion or other events, and thanks to the Works with Ring program, you can supplement the system with a host of third-party devices ranging from smart locks to in-wall switches and dimmers.

The system is super easy to install, and if you opt for the Ring Protect subscription service, your system will be professionally monitored so that you’ll be notified in the event of a break-in or fire no matter where you are. This service can also summon police and fire first-responders to your home in the event of a break-in or emergency. That service costs just $10 per month, and it includes cloud storage for an unlimited number of Ring home security cameras.

