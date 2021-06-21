Best Prime Day 2021 deals on home security cameras and video doorbells

Security cameras and video doorbells do more than monitor your property. They’re strong deterrents to burglars, intruders, and other ne’er-do-wells you don’t want trespassing. And should any unwelcome person be so bold as to stick around—or worse, attempt to break in—these devices can record the event and provide you with forensic evidence of the potential crime. Here are the best deals we’ve found in this category during Prime Day.

Note: Some Amazon deals require you to have a Prime membership. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial.

Save on Prime Day shopping with our picks of the best Amazon Echo deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on security cameras

Amazon is offering discounts on numerous indoor and outdoor wireless security cameras, plus some fantastic deals on refurbished Ring cameras that are “certified to work and look like new.”

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on security camera/floodlight combos

The great thing about this class of security camera is that you never need to worry that it will be too dark for you camera to record an event, because its attached to its own light source. And dead batteries are never an issue because you connect the unit to your electrical wiring, typically replacing a dumb porch or floodlight that’s already in place. It’s a smaller category than general-purpose security cameras, but we found these great deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on video doorbells

Plagued by porch pirates? Tired of dealing with door-to-door solicitors? Worried about answering the door when you’re home alone? A video doorbell can solve all those problems, streaming real-time video to your smartphone or your smart display of choice, enabling you to engage in conversation with visitors remotely, and recording thieves in the act (they’re also a very good crime deterrent). Eufy’s battery-powered 2K video doorbell is one of our top picks in that category, and during Prime Day, you can pick one up for 30 percent off. Ring is offering some great deals refurbished video doorbells, which are certified to work and look like new.