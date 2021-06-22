Wyze unveils water leak and climate sensors for its Home Monitoring system

Users of Wyze’s crazy-cheap Home Monitoring kit are about to get a couple of new optional accessories: a leak sensor that can detect moisture under sinks, dishwashers, and other leak-prone areas, and a temperature- and humidity-tracking climate sensor.

Available for preorder starting today, the Wyze Sense Leak SensorRemove non-product link comes in two configurations: a three-pack of sensors with a single leak probe for $29.98, and a probe two-pack for $14.98. Meanwhile, the Wyze Sense Climate SensorRemove non-product link will be $24.98 for a three-pack.

Both the Sense Leak Sensor and the Sense Climate Control Sensor require the Wyze Sense Hub, which comes in Wyze’s $60 Home Monitoring Core Starter Kit. We’ve previously reviewed the Wyze Home Monitoring package, which includes a base station, a 15-button keypad, two contact sensors, and a motion sensor.

Measuring 1.9 x 1.9 x 0.9 inches (WxDXH), the Wyze Sense Leak Sensor has a 500-foot range, while its coin-size CR2450 battery should provide up to 18 months of battery life.

As with competing leak sensors, you place the indoor-only Sense Leak Sensor anywhere that’s prone to water leakage, such as under the sink in a kitchen or bathroom, near washing machines and dishwashers, or in a basement. Once connected to the Sense Hub, the Sense Leak Sensor will automatically notify you if it detects moisture.

For really tight spaces, you can opt for the Sense Leak Probe, which connects to the Sense Leak Senor via a 1-meter cable. The sensor can operate without the probe, but not vice-versa.

Alongside the Sense Leak Sensor, Wyze is also announcing the Sense Climate Sensor, a 1.4 x 1.4 x 0.5-inch (WxDxH) module with an adhesive backing; you can also screw-mount the sensor to a wall or another surface.

Wyze The Wyze Sense Climate Sensor monitors the temperature and humidity in a room, and it can warn your if its readings fall outside of a certain range.

Similar to the Sense Leak Sensor, the Sense Climate Sensor is powered by a coin-style battery (CR2032, in this case), with Wyze promising about a year and a half of battery life.

Equipped with a 500-foot range (similar once again to the new leak sensor), the Sense Climate Sensor connects to the Sense Hub and detects the temperature and humidity in a room, and you can set the sensor to alert you when the sensor’s readings fall outside of a predetermined range.

Unfortunately, while the Sense Climate Sensor can warn you of temperature and humidity variations in your home, it can’t work with the Wyze Thermostat to automatically change your HVAC settings—or at least, not yet. Integration with the Wyze Thermostat is “in development,” Wyze says.

While both the Sense Leak Sensor and the Sense Climate Sensor require the Home Monitoring Kit, they’ll work without a subscription to Wyze’s $60-a-year professional monitoring service (a year’s worth of which comes free with the Home Monitoring package).

We’ll have full reviews of the leak detector and the climate sensor once we spend time with some sample units.