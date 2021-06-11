Prime Members: Secure your home with 3 Blink cameras for $150

Amazon's Prime Exclusive deals keep on coming as we build up to the big day on June 21. Right now you can pick-up three Blink outdoor wireless security cameras for $150. That's $100 off the usual price. To get this deal, and all deals on Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member. If you don't want to pay for the service you may be eligible for a 30-day free trial just in time for Prime Day.

We haven't reviewed these security cameras, but they are well reviewed on Amazon (the retailer owns the Blink brand) with more than 50,000 ratings. Blink's cameras support 1080p video capture, night vision, and up to two years of battery on two AA lithium batteries.

As these are outdoor cameras they can stand up to rain, wind, and cold temperatures down to -4 Fahrenheit and 113F in the summer. They're wireless to, so you have more freedom to place them where you like as long as they are in range of a wireless signal.

The cameras support 802.11n Wi-Fi, but if you can't get a signal, consider the Eero 6 Mesh Router capable of covering up to 1,500 square feet. It's currently on sale for a ludicrously low $83 for Prime members.

[Today's deal: Blink Outdoor camera three-pack for $150 for Prime Members on Amazon.]