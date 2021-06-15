This affordable robovac's superior cleaning is an extra $120 off

You want a robot vacuum that can map your home, clean well, and last for a long time. Amazon has just that at its all-time low. The Roborock S4 Max is on sale for $310 right now, down from the usual $430. The first $100 of that deal is taken off automatically, but you have to clip the $20 coupon underneath the price on the product page to get the full deal.

We reviewed the Roborock S4 Max, giving it four out of five stars. “The S4 Max offers superior cleaning and advanced features at an affordable price,” we said.

The S4 Max supports mapping up to four levels, as well as invisible wall and no-go zones. You can also use the Roborock app to see where the S4 Max has been and see a map of your home. The app additionally lets you control schedules and suction power, find your robovac if it's lost, and offers remote control if you need to manually direct the vacuum.

The S4 Max has four cleaning modes including quiet, balanced, turbo, and max, and Roborock says it supports up to 180 minutes of battery life in quiet mode. The S4 Max also has a maximum 2000Pa suction, and it uses Lidar + SLAM for navigating its way around the home.

If you’ve been thinking about automating your floor cleaning, today is a good time to pick up a full-featured, hard-sucking robovac at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Roborock S4 Max for $310 at Amazon.]