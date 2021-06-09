Deal

Get a Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo Dot for a ludicrously low $45

Prime Members can get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and the third-generation Echo Dot for $50 off.

Contributor, TechHive |

ringwiredechodotgen3
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Right now you can answer the door without getting off the couch for under $50. As a lead up to Prime Day on June 21, Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and the third generation Echo Dot for just $45 for Prime Members. That’s way down from the current price of $95 for this combo, and cheaper than the $60 price of the Ring Video Doorbell alone. (If you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of these Prime Day deals.)

We reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Wired in April saying, that the doorbell “delivers basic front-door security at a very reasonable price.” This entry-level smart doorbell features 1080p video capture, night vision, and the ability to create up to three motion detection zones. To get the most out of your new doorbell you need a Ring Protect subscription for 60 days of video cloud storage, as well as sharing and download privileges. Ring Protect also has a People Only mode that is supposed to be better at alerting to you only when a person shows up, as opposed to the neighborhood cat.

In addition to the doorbell, this bundle has the third-generation Echo Dot that allows you to answer the door via the Ring Wired and have a two-way conversation. The Echo Dot is also great for answering basic web queries, getting traffic and weather information, as well as playing music from a host of different premium services.

It’s an excellent bundle for under $50, and if you’d like more home security action, Amazon’s Prime Day pre-show also has the Blink Mini indoor camera for just $20 for Prime Members.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Dot (Gen 3) for $45 at Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
Shop Tech Products at Amazon