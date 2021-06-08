Students can pay just $1 a month for Showtime, Epix, or Lifetime with Amazon’s latest streaming promotion

Money is often tight while in school, but Amazon’s helping to ease that by slashing the cost of a subscription to several add-on streaming services. Right now, Amazon Prime Student members can get access to Showtime, Epix, and the Lifetime Movie Club for just $0.99 per month each, for up to 12 months. No short-run trials here.

To qualify, you must be an active Amazon Prime for Students member, and cannot have signed up for a similar promotion before. (Sorry, standard Prime subscribers—you’ll have to pay the regular price for these services.) However, you don’t need to be a current Prime for Students member. Qualifying students with a valid .edu email address can sign up for a full six-month trial for free and still add-on these services at the discounted rate. When signing up, you should see the $0.99 rate clearly listed on the page.

As an added bonus, if you are an existing Amazon Prime Student subscriber, “No Rush Shipping Credits” count as payment toward these services, which should be applied automatically by Amazon.

Of the three services, most people looking to expand beyond Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO’s offerings will likely prefer Showtime, but you can sign up for all three services simultaneously. To decide for yourself which suits you best, you can compare the Showtime, Epix, and Lifetime catalogs using services like JustWatch.

Beyond this particular promotion, be sure to check out the other discounts for Prime Student members, like a $0.99 per month rate for Amazon Music Unlimited, the company’s rival streaming music service to Spotify. And keep an eye peeled for upcoming deals during this year’s Amazon Prime Day, which will bring a spate of discounts for all Prime members on June 21 and 22.

[Today’s deal: Access to Showtime, Epix, and the Lifetime Movie Club for just $0.99 per month each, for up to 12 months, for Amazon Prime Student members]