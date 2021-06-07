Great deals on smart TVs: early Prime Day savings up to 41% off

Amazon Prime Day can be one of the year’s best opportunities to grab great deals on electronics. And right now, in an early Prime Day special you can get a new smart TV from Toshiba or Insignia for up to $120 off. Prices are down to some of their lowest levels all year, but you’ll need a Prime membership.

All of these TVs, regardless of size, come with a handy Alexa remote, which you can use to control other smart devices as well as the TV itself. Use Alexa to navigate through content, switch inputs, launch apps, and more. In addition, the built-in Fire TV capabilities mean you won’t need a separate device to access streaming entertainment like TV shows, movies and even games and music.

Depending on the size and price point you’re interested in, there are a few options available:

