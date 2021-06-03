Get robot vacuums for under $150 in Amazon's today-only sale

If vacuuming the rugs is the last thing you want to do during your down time, check out Amazon today. The online retailer has four Coredy robot vacuums on saleRemove non-product link with three out of four choices going for under $200—spectacularly good prices for robovacs. The deals end on Thursday evening just before midnight, Pacific time. Here are the details.

The best deal is the Coredy R580 for $146. There's a $50 off coupon you can click under the product page, bringing the price down from $196. That's a crazy good price for a 2,000Pa robo vac that also works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It can also work as a mop but requires a separate purchase for the water tank and mop cloth.

The cheapest deal is the Coredy R650 for $138.30. That's the best price in the past year, though we have seen it a few times in the last 12 months. The Coredy R650 features a maximum 2,500Pa suction, and it's intelligent enough to increase and decrease cleaning power when necessary. It doesn't have any smart mapping capabilities, but it does come with boundary strips to keep it out of places you don't want it to go.

Next up is the Coredy R750 for $161.83, the all-time low price for a vacuum that jumps between $191 to $300. This vacuum features 2,000Pa suction, a mopping function, and it supports voice control via Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

Finally, we have the Coredy L900 for $300. This version is more full featured with mapping technology, Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and 2,700Pa suction. It also has a mopping function but the accessories for this feature are sold separately.

There's a little something for everyone wtih multiple price ranges in today's robovac sale.

[Today's deal: One-day Coredy Robovac sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]